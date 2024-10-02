ENG
Part of Rivne left without electricity due to emergency power outage

Some residents of Rivne were left without an electricity supply as a result of an emergency outage in the system.

This was reported by the head of the Rivne RMA Oleksandr Koval, Censor.NET reports.

"An emergency power outage occurred at one of Ukrenergo's substations. As a result, most of Rivne, about 7,000 subscribers, were left without electricity.

Currently, power engineers are working to restore electricity to the homes of Rivne residents. The estimated time of power supply restoration is 22:30," the official said.

