Part of Rivne left without electricity due to emergency power outage
Some residents of Rivne were left without an electricity supply as a result of an emergency outage in the system.
This was reported by the head of the Rivne RMA Oleksandr Koval, Censor.NET reports.
"An emergency power outage occurred at one of Ukrenergo's substations. As a result, most of Rivne, about 7,000 subscribers, were left without electricity.
Currently, power engineers are working to restore electricity to the homes of Rivne residents. The estimated time of power supply restoration is 22:30," the official said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password