USAID will provide over $1 billion in assistance to Ukraine.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated $825 million to support Ukraine's energy system this winter. USAID is also allocating $237 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This was stated by USAID Administrator Samantha Power during her visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

According to her, this amount is twice as much as USAID allocated for energy last year.

"As winter approaches, Putin is once again attacking energy infrastructure, hoping to use the cold weather as a weapon against the Ukrainian people. That is why we have committed $825 million to Ukraine's energy system this winter. This is almost twice as much as we invested last year. And these resources will now allow us to support those who are repairing, building capacity, and protecting critical infrastructure," said the USAID administrator.

Power also announced the launch of a 5-year rehabilitation programme for Ukrainians, Rehab for You, for which the agency has allocated $13 million. According to Power, more than 250,000 people in Ukraine are currently in need of rehabilitation support.

"We are launching a new five-year, $13 million Rehab for You programme to help Ukrainians recover from their injuries and learn to live with new limitations so they can continue to participate in their communities, contribute to the economy and, of course, their families," the agency's head said.

In addition, USAID is providing $237 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The funds are being allocated through USAID and the U.S. Department of State, said Power.

"This new funding will help provide life-saving items such as food, shelter and medical services for Ukrainians inside the country and displaced people outside the country. Importantly, it will also help households prepare for the cold weather we are already experiencing. Thermal blankets, bed linen, winter clothes," explained the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development.

Read more: Training center to be set up in Romania to train Ukrainian marines

USAID also supports Ukrainian education. Thanks to US assistance, 3.2 million textbooks for primary school students have been printed, said Power.

"These textbooks cover science, social studies, art and even foreign languages. They were supposed to be republished around the time Putin launched his full-scale invasion (of Ukraine - ed.). But as Ukraine's resources have been drained by the war and all its needs, students have been using outdated textbooks for the past few years. According to the Ministry of Education, these 3.2 million new textbooks will now be used by 20 per cent of all students in Ukraine," said the USAID administrator.