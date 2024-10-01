Training center to be set up in Romania to train Ukrainian marines

The Romanian parliament has approved President Klaus Iohannis' proposal to establish a training center for Ukrainian marines in the country.

The decision was supported by 233 deputies, 18 opposed, and 25 abstained.

In a letter to the parliament, Johannis wrote that recent developments in the war waged by Russia against Ukraine have actualized the need to strengthen the training of the Armed Forces.

"As a result of the conducted analysis, it became clear that Romania has the opportunity to contribute to the Coalition of Maritime Forces and Capabilities by hosting a maritime training center on its national territory, as well as to support the training of Ukrainian marines, within the limits of its capabilities," the president said.

The proposed plan stipulates that the facility will operate for two years, with Romania reserving the right to terminate the commitment at any time during the training process or after the expiration of the established period.

