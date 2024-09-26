Biden announces $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announces a new $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The assistance package will include:

Ammunition and support for Ukrainian air defence systems;

Air-to-ground munitions;

UAVs and components to support Ukrainian UAV production;

Equipment to combat UAVs;

Marine drones;

Secure communication tools;

Equipment and supplies to support Ukrainian ammunition production;

Spare parts, maintenance and support, as well as other auxiliary equipment.

Most likely, this is part of the previously announced $7.9bn aid package.

The majority of the package ($5.5 billion) will come under the PDA programme, i.e. directly from the Pentagon's warehouses.

