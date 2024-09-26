10 186 30
Biden announces $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine
US President Joe Biden announces a new $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The assistance package will include:
- Ammunition and support for Ukrainian air defence systems;
- Air-to-ground munitions;
- UAVs and components to support Ukrainian UAV production;
- Equipment to combat UAVs;
- Marine drones;
- Secure communication tools;
- Equipment and supplies to support Ukrainian ammunition production;
- Spare parts, maintenance and support, as well as other auxiliary equipment.
Most likely, this is part of the previously announced $7.9bn aid package.
The majority of the package ($5.5 billion) will come under the PDA programme, i.e. directly from the Pentagon's warehouses.
