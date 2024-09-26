ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11761 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
10 186 30

Biden announces $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Зустріч Байдена і Зеленського у Білому домі

US President Joe Biden announces a new $2.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The assistance package will include:

  • Ammunition and support for Ukrainian air defence systems;
  • Air-to-ground munitions;
  • UAVs and components to support Ukrainian UAV production;
  • Equipment to combat UAVs;
  • Marine drones;
  • Secure communication tools;
  • Equipment and supplies to support Ukrainian ammunition production;
  • Spare parts, maintenance and support, as well as other auxiliary equipment.

Most likely, this is part of the previously announced $7.9bn aid package.

The majority of the package ($5.5 billion) will come under the PDA programme, i.e. directly from the Pentagon's warehouses.

Read more: US has allocated new military aid package to Ukraine worth $375 million

Author: 

Biden (676) USA (5494)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 