US has allocated new military aid package to Ukraine worth $375 million

The Biden administration announced additional security assistance to Ukraine worth $375 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the US Department of Defense.

The U.S. Department of Defense has announced additional security assistance to provide Ukraine with the tools it needs to win the fight against Russian aggression.

It is noted that this includes the authorization of a Presidential Decision Authority (PDA) package, estimated at $375 million, to provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to meet its most pressing needs, including air-to-ground weapons, missile and artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

Read more: US is working on "Plan B" to continue military aid to Ukraine for $5.9 billion - Politico

The package includes:

air-to-ground ammunition;

ammunition for highly mobile artillery missile systems (HIMARS);

155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

tube-launched missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

armored security vehicles M1117;

light tactical vehicles;

armored bridge systems;

small arms;

patrol boats;

demining equipment and ammunition;

spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training and transportation.

Read more: Netherlands to provide Ukraine with over EUR 200 million to restore critical infrastructure

The Pentagon said in a statement that this is the sixty-sixth tranche of equipment that the Biden Administration will provide to Ukraine from the US Department of Defense warehouses since August 2021.

"The United States will continue to work with nearly 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and related coalitions of forces and capabilities to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win the war," the Pentagon said.

Read more: Denmark allocates more than EUR 16 million to Ukraine to support energy system