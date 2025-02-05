Terrorist attack near Pavlohrad TCR: SSU detains three Russian agents. PHOTOS

A Russian intelligence group that committed a terrorist attack on 2 February 2025 was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Then they detonated an improvised explosive device near the TCR in Pavlohrad, resulting in a 24-year-old soldier's shrapnel wound.

"In this way, Russian special services tried to discredit the activities of the TCR and disrupt mobilisation in the region, sowing distrust among citizens in the military. As a result of complex measures in Dnipro and Odesa region, law enforcement officers detained all members of the agent group within a day," the statement said.

Watch more: SSU special forces struck rare Russian radar for "BUK-M3" SAMS. VIDEO

The case involves three men aged 21 and 22 who were looking for easy money on Telegram channels.

"They were remotely recruited by representatives of the Russian special services, offering money in exchange for cooperation. Following instructions from the curator, one of the suspects, a resident of Pavlohrad, made an IED on his own and hid it in a cache near his home. It was established that the explosive was stuffed with nails and nuts to increase the impact of the detonation.

Two more agents, residents of Odesa region, travelled to Pavlohrad, where they received the coordinates of the cache. From there, they took a package of explosives and planted it near the TCR building. The defendants also installed a hidden video surveillance camera in front of the facility to record the aftermath of the terrorist attack. After that, the occupiers remotely activated the IED by calling a mobile phone," the SSU said.

Read more: Kharkiv region couple worked for enemy posing as animal volunteers - SSU. PHOTO

The perpetrators were detained in their homes, where they were "lying low" and waiting for money from the occupiers.

The SSU served them a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Terrorist attack near the TCR in Pavlohrad

On the evening of 2 February, an explosion occurred near the building of the RTCR and SS in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

See more: They were preparing terrorist attack near Rivne district police department: SSU detained two 19-year-old Russian agents. PHOTOS





