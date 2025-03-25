In times of war, one should be doubly attentive to children, especially when enemy tries to use them - Nebytov

Adults should talk to children and pay attention to them, especially now that the enemy is trying to recruit them to commit crimes.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the National Police Andrii Nebytov in an interview with Censor.NET.

"I always emphasize that during this war we need to be twice as attentive to our children, especially when something like this happens and the enemy tries to use them. We need to be interested in how they are doing, with whom they communicate, what offers they receive, especially on the Internet. We need to talk to children about such cases and such risks," he emphasized.

When the arson attacks on military vehicles began in 2024, there was a discussion about whether to provide more information to the public about these situations or vice versa, so as not to generate a wave of such crimes on emotions.

"We decided to do so in order to carry out preventive work, involve journalists and teachers, and inform the public. And we started doing it. And until June, there was a peak of such arsons. And then the preventive work began to yield results. First, we started receiving information from parents, teachers and children. Second, the number of arsons gradually decreased. I believe that preventive and explanatory work yields significant results," explained Nebytov.

According to him, children sometimes don't know what the solution to situations they find themselves in is.

"That's why we need to talk not only about responsibility, but also about the steps that children should take. First of all, they should tell an adult whom they trust about what is happening. It doesn't have to be parents. Even neighbors. I repeat: you have to trust the person. Or call the police yourself. We are trying to convey this information to them now. And we hope that this will yield results," he summarized.

