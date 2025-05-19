Victoria Furtună, a deputy of the Greater Moldova party from the group of Moldovan pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor, said that the country should "return" Budzhak, a historical region that is now part of the southern part of Odesa region.

She published a video with the statement on her own Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, Moldova has been "crippled" because its borders have been "drawn to the line", which has left it landlocked.

"Moldova has every reason to demand a revision of the borders in order to return the Bujak. We were deprived of access to the sea through Bujak, and without access to the sea, Moldova is like a lion on a leash. I know how to return the Bujak today, and this is more important than ever," the politician said.

According to Furtună, "in accordance with the right to self-determination and territorial integrity," Moldova could demand a revision of the borders, as "there is no international treaty ratified by Moldova where it would recognize the loss of Bujak."

"We don't want a small, submissive Moldova anymore. We want a great Moldova, strong and strong in faith. We want a future for our country. And I want to say that we will no longer worship for grants and loans. We will write victories and goals for Moldova," she added.

For reference

Victoria Furtună used to work as a prosecutor. In 2023, she ran for election and filmed a campaign video in the center of Tiraspol, the capital of unrecognized Transnistria.

During the campaign, the politician did not deny her ties to ex-oligarch Ilan Shor, who was convicted in Moldova and is now in hiding in Russia and runs a pro-Russian influence group in Moldova.

In 2024, Furtună headed the newly formed Moldova Mare party, which publicly promotes the idea of restoring a "greater Moldova."