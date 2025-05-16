Zelenskyy meets with Sandu: they discussed EU integration and Russia’s hybrid war. VIDEO

In Tirana, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu to coordinate efforts toward achieving lasting peace and to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine’s priority is a full and unconditional ceasefire lasting at least 30 days, which should serve as a foundation for diplomacy.

The leaders also discussed energy security, the potential impact of upcoming European elections on political processes, European integration, and Russia’s hybrid war against democratic states — particularly its attempts to influence Moldova’s parliamentary elections.

Sandu emphasized that Moldova has no intention of diverging from Ukraine in the European integration process. She stressed that the path was initiated together, with Ukraine’s support, and should continue in close coordination — as Moldova’s stability depends on Ukraine’s resilience.

Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that Ukraine is ready to supply electricity to Moldova during the heating season, taking into account available capacities and needs.

