Europe begins work on new security architecture for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the "New Europe in a New World" summit — held within the framework of the European Political Community in Tirana, Albania — European leaders agreed to begin cooperation on forming a new security architecture for Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Together with our leaders and the countries present here today, we have begun creating a new security architecture for Ukraine and for all of Europe. I thank everyone who has joined this effort. Now it’s time to move on to very practical steps," Zelenskyy said.

The president also emphasized the importance of continued cooperation with the United States, particularly with President Donald Trump, who, according to Zelenskyy, "wants to bring this war to an end." He stressed that long-term U.S. support and the presence of an American backstop remain critically important.

Zelenskyy pledged to keep international partners informed about the progress of the ongoing negotiations in Istanbul and to report whether the Russian delegation demonstrates a genuine willingness to halt hostilities.

