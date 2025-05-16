Trump: World will be safer "in 2-3 weeks"

US President Donald Trump said that "the world is much safer now" and expressed confidence that "in two or three weeks it will be even safer."

He said this on Friday during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Censor.NET reports.

Trump reiterated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would not have come to Turkey for peace talks if he had not expected the US president to arrive. "I understand that," he said.

"But I will tell you that the world is a much safer place right now. And I think it will be even safer in two or three weeks," Trump said.

Earlier it was reported that the president also expressed his readiness to meet with Putin, saying: "I will meet with Putin as soon as we can organize it."

