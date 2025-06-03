Russian "mole" in National Guard assault brigade who coordinated strikes on his own unit detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Minister of Internal Affairs and the National Guard Command, detained another Russian FSB agent in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Who was the traitor?

According to the case file, the defendant was a 42-year-old local mobilised man who served in an assault brigade of the National Guard.

The investigation found that the agent was adjusting Russian air attacks to the locations of "his" unit.

"While serving as a platoon commander, he 'leaked' the coordinates of the headquarters, training centres and reserve posts of the military unit where he served to the occupiers.

The agent was also supposed to hand over the lists of the brigade's officers and its strength from company to battalion to the curator," the statement said.

After passing on the intelligence, the FSB promised the agent to organise his "evacuation" to Russia across the front line in the Kharkiv sector.

How was the offender detained?

The SSU officers exposed the "mole" in advance and detained him.

During the documentation of the agent's crimes, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

A phone with evidence of his work for the FSB was seized from the detainee at the scene.

According to the investigation, the defendant, on his own initiative, came to the Russian special service through his relatives - former Russian military officers living in Russia.

SSU investigators have now served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.