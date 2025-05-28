They planned assassination: Three Russian agents spied on Ukrainian war veteran in Germany – media

Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office has charged three men with espionage on behalf of Russia. The accused spied on a Ukrainian military veteran and were allegedly planning to assassinate him.

That’s according to the German outlet Tagesschau, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to the investigation, in May 2024, an Armenian national was tasked with monitoring a man who had served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion and was residing in Germany. He then enlisted the help of two accomplices.

In June 2023, the suspects attempted to set up a meeting with the potential target at a café in downtown Frankfurt. However, the former serviceman had contacted German police in advance and did not attend the meeting.

Investigators believe the suspects were recruited by Russian intelligence services to track the former Ukrainian soldier. German authorities say the men were likely preparing to assassinate him.

All three suspects have been detained and remain in custody.

See more: Only 14% of Ukrainian veterans have high severity of PTSD and depression symptoms - research. PHOTOS