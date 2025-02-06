In response to Polish President Andrzej Duda's words about the problems with crime among veterans, the founder of the DOLADU NGO, Khrystyna Kurganska, showed the real results of psychological rehabilitation.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The founder of the DOLADU PO, which provides social and psychological rehabilitation for veterans, has published the results of psychological tests of Ukrainian veterans. This statement was a response to an interview with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Speaking to the Financial Times, he said that after the war, Ukraine would face a surge in crime that could threaten the security of Europe and the United States. He cited Afghanistan veterans as an example.

"So, after the initial tests, we see that 32% are patients of the mild group. That is people without any obvious signs of post-traumatic disorders. 42 percent are those who have moderate symptoms, one or more symptoms of PTSD, or other adaptation disorders. And only 14 percent have high severity of distress and symptoms of PTSD, depression, etc. But these are the results before therapy. After therapy, the results are even better: 60 percent of those who take the course further improve their condition."

- Khrystyna Kurhanska says on DoLadu's Facebook page, referring to the work of DoLadu psychotherapists as members of multidisciplinary commissions at the Pushcha-Vodytsia center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine in 2024.

Khrystyna Kurhanska also explains the situation with Afghanistan veterans.

"Our team at DOLADU, as well as dozens of other organizations in Ukraine, are engaged in something that has not been done since Afghanistan - psychological rehabilitation of veterans.

First, Afghanistan veterans have been forgotten. In general. Because during the deployment of troops, it was an international duty, heroism, and headlines in the press. And afterward - silence. Dead. They were left to fend for themselves.

And secondly, in the USSR, even the term 'PTSD' did not exist as an official medical concept. And we don't have any studies and surveys of that time on the real state of veterans."

As a reminder, Polish President Andrzej Duda warned in an interview with the Financial Times that the return of the Ukrainian military would lead to an increase in crime.

