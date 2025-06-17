Kellogg’s daughter on massive shelling of Kyiv: Putin is counting on divided West

Meaghan Mobbs, the daughter of Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg, reacted to the massive Russian shelling of Kyiv on the night of June 17.

She reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Another terrible night in Kyiv. [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin will use the cover of what is happening in the Middle East to intensify his attacks, counting on a confused and divided West," Mobbs said.

She called for consideration of the Russia sanctions bill this week and action on the remaining $3.8 billion in PDA funds that were allocated during Joe Biden's presidency and have not been used.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were reported dead and more than 100 injured. At the moment, Klitschko says that 10 deaths have been confirmed.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires, and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool, garages, and more.

As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.