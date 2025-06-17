Twenty-six people were rescued from 9-storey building in Solomianskyi district. We still don’t know how many people are under rubble, - SES spokeswoman Vodolaha

At the site of a Russian missile attack on a 9-story building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, 26 people were rescued.

This was reported by the spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service Svitlana Vodolaha, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We did not have and still do not have information about how many people may be under the rubble. In total, we have rescued 26 people, 2 of whom were rescued from the rubble and thanks to a minute of silence," the spokeswoman said.

She assured that the rescuers will continue to dismantle the rubble until they are sure that there are no more people there, and they are doing it very carefully so as not to harm them.

"Next, we are only working on removing those structures that pose a threat to people's lives and health, i.e. unstable ones. When we have removed all this, the relevant services come in to determine the level of damage to a particular building. If, for example, a building is unsuitable for restoration, it is demolished," explained Vodolaha.

According to her, rescuers in the capital are currently working at two locations after the Russian strikes - at the site of the hit to the high-rise building and at a separate location to eliminate one of the fires.

"Just recently we had one of the largest fires in the Darnytsia district, the fire was 4,500 square meters. It has now been eliminated. But still, rescuers remain on the spot to dismantle burnt structures and so on," she said.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. The enemy shelling resulted in 15 deaths and more than 100 injuries.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires, and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool, garages, and more.

As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.