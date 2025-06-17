Russian drone attack on Odesa: death toll rises to 2. PHOTO

The number of victims of the Russian drone attack on Odesa on 17 June has increased. The body of a 78-year-old woman was found under the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

According to him, a total of 26 people sought medical assistance. All the victims received the necessary assistance and continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

The aftermath of the enemy attack is being dealt with on the ground. Utilities are working.

The State Emergency Service clarified that emergency rescue operations at the sites of enemy attacks in Odesa have been completed.

As a result of the Russian attack, 2 people were killed and 17 wounded.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

