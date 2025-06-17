ENG
Ruscists strike DTEK crew in Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two energy workers

Russian forces strike DTEK crew in Dnipropetrovsk region

On June 17, 2025, Russian forces attacked a DTEK unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two energy workers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing DTEK’s press center.

It is noted that the enemy carried out an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region using FPV drones.

"Two of our colleagues were injured. Emergency response teams and medics promptly arrived at the scene. The injured energy workers are currently receiving all necessary medical assistance," the statement reads.

