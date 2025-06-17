Trump reacts surprised by Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv: "I need to look at this"

US President Donald Trump reacted with surprise to Russia's massive missile strike on Kyiv on the night of June 17.

According to Censor.NET, he said this during a brief conversation with journalists on board Air Force One.

When one of the journalists asked the American president what he thought about Russia's recent shelling of Kyiv, which killed 15 people, Trump apparently did not know about it.

Trump asked when exactly it happened. In response, he heard: "Just now. Very recently."

The US president then said: "I'll check it out and we'll come back to this issue. I need to look at it."

Shelling of Ukraine

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. The enemy shelling resulted in 15 deaths and more than 100 injuries.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires, and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool, garages, and more.

As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the rest, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.