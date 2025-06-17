ENG
News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
Ruscists attacked Chernihiv region with missile and drones, one person wounded. PHOTOS

During the night, a village in Pryluky district and Chernihiv came under enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

Russians attacked a village in Pryluky district with a drone. A two-storey residential building was hit. The roof was damaged and windows were blown out. Garages were also destroyed. The cars were damaged. A 38-year-old woman sustained light injuries. The medics provided her with the necessary assistance.

The enemy also fired a cruise missile at a residential neighbourhood in Chernihiv. Houses and outbuildings were damaged. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

