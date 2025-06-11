Ruscists strike hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv region with UAV. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a hospital in Semenivka, Chernihiv region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

"This is the fifth arrival to this medical facility. This time, they launched a drone. Preliminary, 'molniya'".



The façade and the premises inside were damaged, and windows were blown out. Fortunately, there were no injuries," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy dropped explosive device on border village in Chernihiv region: man was injured









