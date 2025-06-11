Enemy dropped explosive device on border village in Chernihiv region: man was injured

Today, on June 11, 2025, in the morning, Russians dropped explosives from a drone into the yard of a resident of the border village of Novhorod-Siverskyi district in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 66-year-old civilian man suffered multiple injuries. He was hospitalized in surgery - doctors are providing all the necessary assistance.

"Russians are deliberately terrorizing the Chernihiv border. They know where they are hitting. This particular strike was at dawn, when people were just waking up. It was right in the yard of a local resident. It's insidious," Chaus notes.

See more: Two "shaheds" found in forest on outskirts of Kyiv. PHOTOS