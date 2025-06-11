4 353 11
Two "shaheds" found in forest on outskirts of Kyiv. PHOTOS
Two Russian UAVs were spotted in a forest belt on the outskirts of Kyiv.
This was reported by the police of the capital, Censor.NET informs.
"The drones, which were discovered by local residents on the outskirts of the city, posed a serious threat, as the combat parts could explode at any time. Specialists carried out a safe and controlled disposal of the munitions and no one was injured," the statement said.
