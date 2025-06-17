As of 4:00 p.m., 10 people confirmed dead following massive enemy attack on Kyiv – Klytschko

As of 4:00 p.m. on June 17, ten confirmed dead in last night’s massive attack on Kyiv

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"As of 4:00 p.m., the death of ten people has been confirmed as a result of last night’s massive enemy attack on the capital. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. People may still be trapped under the rubble," he noted.

Earlier reports stated that 15 people had been killed in Kyiv.

Read more: Twenty-six people were rescued from 9-storey building in Solomianskyi district. We still don’t know how many people are under rubble, - SES spokeswoman Vodolaha

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.