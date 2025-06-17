UN mission: Russia’s nighttime strike on Kyiv is likely deadliest attack in almost year

A combined missile and drone attack by Russian troops on Kyiv on the night of June 16-17 is likely the deadliest attack on the capital in almost a year.

This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that a team of specialists is working to verify the number of civilian casualties and assess the amount of damage.

"The latest attack comes as the Russian armed forces have stepped up nighttime long-range weapons strikes across the country in recent weeks, "bombarding" cities with hundreds of drones and missiles," the statement said.

The UN reminded that Kyiv suffered a similar number of civilian casualties on July 8, 2024. Then 32 people were killed and 85 others were injured. The Russian attack also damaged the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.

"Yesterday's attack was the fourth time this month that the Russian armed forces used more than 400 munitions in one night. For comparison, in June 2024, the Russian armed forces used 544 long-range munitions," the ministry said.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were reported dead and more than 100 injured. At the moment, Klitschko says that 10 deaths have been confirmed.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city suffered destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.