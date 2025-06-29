Occupiers launched missile strike on enterprise in Zaporizhzhia

On the night of Sunday, June 29, 2025, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the production facility of one of the enterprises was damaged.

Preliminarily, no one was injured.

At night, Russian troops also attacked critical infrastructure in the Lviv region with missiles and drones. It was also reported that Russian troops attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region. In addition, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in Cherkasy region with drones. There are victims there.