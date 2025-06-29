Consequences of combined attack by Russian Federation on Smila: among victims is child, high-rise buildings and college were damaged. PHOTOS

In the city of Smila in the Cherkasy region, the liquidation of the consequences of a large-scale missile and drone attack continues.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"All the necessary services are with the citizens. We are coordinating on the spot. An operational headquarters has been deployed," he said.

Consequences of the attack

According to the RMA, 6 people were injured. One of them is a child. They are being provided with the necessary assistance.

"According to preliminary data, three nine-storey buildings were damaged. The local college of the National University of Food Technologies was also significantly damaged.

We are currently conducting an inspection. Based on the results, we will know the final extent of the damage," Taburets adds.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 29 June

At night, Russian troops also attacked critical infrastructure in the Lviv region with missiles and drones. It was also reported that Russian troops attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region. In addition, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in the Cherkasy region with drones. There are victims there.

Censor.NET also reported that the occupiers launched a missile attack on a company in Zaporizhzhia. In Mykolaiv, an infrastructure facility was hit. In addition, the ruscists attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region, and there are consequences in two communities