38 out of 60 missiles destroyed, over 430 drones neutralized - Air Force

On the night of June 29, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 537 air strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, the occupiers attacked with:

477 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and imitator drones of various types, more than 250 of them were Shaheds;

4 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region - Russian Federation

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - Russia and the TOT of Crimea;

41 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Saratov, Kursk, Bryansk regions - Russian Federation

5 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08.30 a.m., air defense neutralized 475 enemy air attack vehicles, 249 were shot down by firepower, and 226 were lost locally.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force:

211 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (other types of drones) were shot down by fire, 225 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile was shot down;

33 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down, 1 was damaged;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down.

Where are the consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 6 locations, and downed aircraft (wreckage) fell in 8 locations.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of June 29

At night, Russian troops also attacked critical infrastructure in the Lviv region with missiles and drones. It was also reported that Russian troops attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region. In addition, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in the Cherkasy region with drones. There are victims there. Later, it became known that the enemy attacked Smila. A child was among the victims, and high-rise buildings and a college were damaged.

Censor.NET also reported that the occupiers launched a missile attack on an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. In Mykolaiv, an infrastructure facility was hit. In addition, racists attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region, and there are consequences in two communities.

According to the RMA, the alarm sounded for more than 5 hours last night in the Rivne region. Enemy air targets were shot down. According to preliminary information, people and infrastructure were not affected. The enemy also tried to attack the Kirovohrad region. Mobile fire groups were actively working in the sky over the region. There is a result. No consequences have been recorded in the communities.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was under attack. According to the Joint Forces Operation, Ukrainian defenders of the sky destroyed 12 enemy drones over the region. In addition, last night, the Russians again targeted the Nikopol district. Heavy artillery and an FPV drone were sent to the Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities. In the morning, a UAV struck the district center. There were no casualties.