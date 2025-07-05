Trump on transfer of Patriot missiles to Ukraine: US will consider this issue. They need them for defense

The United States intends to consider transferring missiles for the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, which our country needs to protect its skies.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists on board Air Force One, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"They (Patriot missiles - Ed.) are necessary for defense. I don't want to see children being killed. They (Patriot missiles - Ed.) are incredibly effective. You know, we hit 14 out of 14 targets. That's pretty incredible when you think about it," the US president said.

Trump also emphasized that Ukraine needs the missiles because the country has suffered greatly from Russian attacks.

When asked whether the US was going to give Ukraine these missiles, he said that he would consider the issue.

Read more: Ukraine requested MiG-29 fighters early in war, but U.S. blocked transfer – Duda

"We can consider it (the transfer of missiles - Ed.)," Trump added.

Earlier, the media reported that after talking to Zelenskyy, Trump might resume supplying Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

On July 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump spoke about Russian air strikes, air defense capabilities, and the situation at the front.