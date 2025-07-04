Ukraine requested MiG-29 fighters early in war, but U.S. blocked transfer – Duda

At the start of the full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine persistently requested Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets, but this was blocked by the United States' position.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, as reported by Censor.NET citing Polish Radio.

"Ukraine literally begged us for MiGs. This was a constant topic during my talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We appealed to our allies to see if it was possible to transfer aircraft as a NATO member country — but there was a blockade from the Americans," Duda said.

The president clarified that Poland received signals forbidding the transfer not only of fighter jets but also tanks and other heavy assault vehicles to Ukraine.

"The main issue was the MiG-29s. On the other hand, Ukrainians came to us with complaints because they heard from the Americans: ‘Address the Poles.’ It gave the impression that Poland did not want to deliver these jets," the president explained.

Duda also stated that Poland was the first to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine and called this "a huge part of saving Ukraine."