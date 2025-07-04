Sikorski to Trump: Putin is mocking your peace efforts

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has called on US President Donald Trump to resume supplies of air defence systems to Ukraine.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Massive Russian attack last night has caused fires and much damage, including to the Polish consulate in Kyiv. President Trump, Putin is mocking your peace efforts.

Please restore supplies of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine and impose tough new sanctions on the aggressor," the minister said.

