Consular section of Polish embassy damaged in Kyiv. Air defense systems urgently needed - Sikorski
The consular section of the Polish Embassy was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Kyiv.
This was announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Censor.NET reports.
"I just spoke with Ambassador Lukasiewicz; everyone is alive and well. Ukraine urgently needs air defense systems," he emphasized.
As a reminder, on the night of July 4, Russian invaders launched a combined attack with drones and missiles on Kyiv. More than 20 people were injured.
