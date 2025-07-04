Consular section of Polish embassy damaged in Kyiv. Air defense systems urgently needed - Sikorski

The consular section of the Polish Embassy was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Kyiv.

This was announced by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Censor.NET reports.

"I just spoke with Ambassador Lukasiewicz; everyone is alive and well. Ukraine urgently needs air defense systems," he emphasized.

As a reminder, on the night of July 4, Russian invaders launched a combined attack with drones and missiles on Kyiv. More than 20 people were injured.

