Russian Federation strikes at civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih: 6 injured (updated)

Russian occupation forces are attacking Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones.

This was announced by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.

"Kryvyi Rih. Shahed attack. An explosion. We are not filming or posting anything on the Internet," the statement said.

The head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, said that Russians attacked the city with drones and a fire broke out.

Preliminary, two men were wounded.

Vilkul later said that three wounded were reported.

"A civilian infrastructure facility was hit. A large fire," he added.

As of 13:25, six people were reported injured.

"Emergency workers together with the city water utility are extinguishing the fire. We are restoring the operation of the high-speed tram and trolleybuses. A lot of cables were burnt out," Vilkul said.

