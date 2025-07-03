One person killed and another wounded in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – RMA. PHOTOS

On July 3, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol itself, Marganets, and Pokrov communities. They targeted with artillery and drones. A communal enterprise, an outbuilding, a greenhouse, a vehicle, and three private houses were damaged. One of the houses caught fire, which firefighters extinguished," he said.

In the Synelnykove district, Russians struck with cluster ammunition and UAVs. The Velykomykhailivka, Mezhova, and Malomykhailivka communities suffered damage.

A man was killed. Another was injured.

"Three private houses, two outbuildings, a garage, and infrastructure were destroyed. A field with wheat caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the emergency service," Lysak said.

