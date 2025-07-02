Seven people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district, according to regional administration. PHOTOS

On 2 July, seven people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Nikopol district. Five were hospitalised, including a 17-year-old girl.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"The Russian army terrorised the local settlements with drones and artillery. There were several fires. In particular, a field of wheat was on fire. Rescuers put out all the fires. Two private houses, 3 outbuildings were damaged, and another was destroyed. A car, a garage, an enterprise, and infrastructure were damaged," he said.

Read more: Sybiha: Shelling of Kherson hospital is part of Russia’s targeted campaign against civilians





"The enemy hit Synelnykove district with multiple rocket launchers. Mezheva community was under attack. Almost three dozen houses, 2 cars, and buildings that were not in use were destroyed. According to the updated information, the aggressor fired an FPV drone at Mezheva community at night, and artillery at Velykomykhailivka community early in the morning. Infrastructure and houses were damaged," the statement said.