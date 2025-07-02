Sybiha: Shelling of Kherson hospital is part of Russia’s targeted campaign against civilians

Russia continues to target Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, which is a war crime.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Russia attacked a hospital in Kherson, injuring five patients and three medical workers. This is a war crime, part of Russia's targeted campaign against hospitals," emphasized Sybiha.

He recalled that he had recently visited Kherson with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. During the trip, they saw underground maternity hospitals, schools, and doctors who are forced to install electronic equipment on ambulances to protect them from attacks.

"This is a terrible daily reality for people in Kherson and across Ukraine," he added.

Sybiha emphasized that Moscow shows no desire to stop the killings and seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"We must send the right signals to the aggressor by strengthening Ukraine's capabilities and increasing pressure on Russia. This is the only way to force Moscow to end the war," the minister summarized.

As a reminder, on June 1, at around 23:00, the Russian army shelled a hospital in Kherson with artillery.