Ruscists strike Nikopol with FPV drone: four people wounded, one man in critical condition. PHOTOS

On the morning of 2 July 2025, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with an FPV drone.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, 4 people were injured in Nikopol as a result of the FPV drone attack.

"All of them are hospitalised. A 65-year-old man is in serious condition. Two more men, aged 44 and 49, and a 40-year-old woman are in moderate condition," Lysak clarified.







