Ruscists strike Nikopol with FPV drone: four people wounded, one man in critical condition. PHOTOS
On the morning of 2 July 2025, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with an FPV drone.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, 4 people were injured in Nikopol as a result of the FPV drone attack.
"All of them are hospitalised. A 65-year-old man is in serious condition. Two more men, aged 44 and 49, and a 40-year-old woman are in moderate condition," Lysak clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password