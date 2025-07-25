Rada to consider Zelenskyy’s bill on NABU and SAPO on 31 July, - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada will convene on 31 July 2025 to consider, among other things, the presidential bill on strengthening the powers of the anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAPO.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold a session on 31 July 2025 to consider the urgent presidential bill ’On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Strengthening of the Powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office‘ (registration number 13533)," the statement said.

According to Stefanchuk, he will propose to adopt it immediately as a basis and as a whole, as well as to support its urgent signing.

The parliament will also consider other important legislative initiatives.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the bill, which guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

