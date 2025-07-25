Number of MPs say they made mistake by voting for law on NABU and SAPO

A number of MPs said that their decision to vote for Bill 12414, which effectively eliminated the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, was a mistake.

Thus, Tamila Tasheva, a deputy of the Voice party, wrote that her vote in favor caused "a lot of angry and emotional reactions, including curses." She also added that she supports the bill #13533, which restores all procedural powers and guarantees of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

"Yes, I voted for this law. It was not an easy decision, made under tight deadlines and limited information. At the same time, this was also voiced and recognized by many - the effectiveness of the system has raised many questions in recent years. It is now clear that not the entire process was properly coordinated," she said.

"Servant of the People" Zhan Beleniuk also said that he had made a mistake and "feels personally responsible and does not look for excuses."

Another "Servant of the People" representative, Serhii Shtepa, explained that he believed that draft law No. 12414 would "help optimize the distribution of the workload between law enforcement agencies" so that NABU and SAPO could focus on high-priority cases.

Another "servant" Rostyslav Tistyk also wrote that there are wrong decisions in politics.

"The power of democracy is that society has a voice, and politicians should hear this voice! I am waiting for the presidential bill," he added.

Vasyl Mokan, a representative of the same party, said that he "personally considers his vote for #12414 to be the first serious miscalculation during his term" and will vote to correct the situation.

Bakunets from "Dovira" called for convening a session of the Verkhovna Rada and listening to the opinion of citizens, adding that a better concept of procedural relations between the Prosecutor General's Office and the SAPO should be found.

