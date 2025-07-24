"Change or die": Protests against NABU and SAPO law enter third day in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. PHOTOS

On the evening of July 24, mass protests continued for the third day in Kyiv and many other Ukrainian cities against Law No. 12414, which effectively abolishes the independence of the anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAPO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, Hromadske and Ukrinform.

In Kyiv, people are urging MPs not to delay and to promptly adopt President Zelensky’s bill restoring the powers of the anti-corruption agencies.

Protesters are chanting: "Pass the law." They also shout slogans such as "There are no vacations at the front," "Corruption kills," and "Shame."

Protest in Kyiv on 24 July













The protest in Vinnytsia brought together active youth from the city and region who came to voice their stance against the limitations on the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

They held homemade cardboard signs with slogans like: "Who rewrites laws and rules for me?", "Return control to the people," "NABU, SAPO, save us ASAP," "We demand action, not excuses," and others.

Protest in Vinnytsia





For the third time, a protest took place near the building of the Ternopil Regional Council and the Regional Military Administration in the city center. Around 200 people gathered today. They chanted slogans such as "Hands off NABU," "Vacation canceled — scrap the amendments," and sang Ukrainian songs. Passing cars honked in support of the protest.

Protest in Ternopil

In Zaporizhzhia, on 24 July, a rally in support of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO was held for the second day. The organisers moved it to the city centre, to Festyvalna Square, because there are two shelters that can accommodate a large number of people. About 200 people took part in the rally today.

Protest in Zaporizhzhia

In Kharkiv, more than 300 people gathered on Freedom Square.

In Rivne and Dnipro, people have also been protesting against the scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO for the third day in a row.

















