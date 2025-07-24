"Servant of lawlessness," "Russkies kill - government goes in for kill: What placards Ukrainians carried in cities when they took to streets against NABU and SAPO law. PHOTOS

On July 22 and 23, a series of protests took place across Ukrainian cities against the signed Law No. 12414, which eliminates the independence of anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO. Ukrainians took to the streets carrying various placards expressing their positions on the leadership’s decision.

Censor.NET has compiled a selection of the most apt inscriptions of Ukrainian citizens - sarcastic, sharp, and truthful.

On July 23, a protest in Kyiv was held near the Ivan Franko Theater, drawing hundreds of participants.

Protest in Kyiv

Residents sang the Ukrainian national anthem and chanted slogans such as "Hands off NABU and SAPO" and "Power belongs to the people!"

People expressed their public opposition to Law No. 12414 not only in the capital.

The rallies took place in almost all cities of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, etc. Some Ukrainians came out with their pets.

























































Thousands of Ukrainians also protested in the centre of Lviv. People were shouting "Hands off NABU and SAPO", as well as "Shame" and "Ukraine first".

At the rally, signs reading "Servant of Lawlessness," "Zenukovych," "Supreme Betrayal," "Corruption Fears Independence," and "Enemies of Ukraine — Russia and Corruption" were visible.

Ukrainian citizens also took to the streets abroad, for example, in Prague (The Czech Republic)









Servicemen defending their homeland on the frontlines voiced their opposition to the NABU and SAPO law and showed their support for the protests. Some war veterans and soldiers undergoing rehabilitation joined civilians in demonstrations in their cities.









