NABU is being destroyed due to suspicions against Mindich, owner of "95 Quarter," - media

A number of media outlets mention the president's friend Tymur Mindich in the context of the energy sector of public administration and even the production of drones.

Sources from Mindich's entourage say that he is the person with whom the president liked to distract himself and "talk about life" even before the full-scale invasion.

"After Russia's invasion in 2022, Mindich not only did not fall out of the close circle of the first person, but, on the contrary, according to the UP, gained even greater status. According to sources in political and business circles, close relations often allow Mindich to make personal requests to the president. Such requests include influence on the appointment and supervision of certain state issues without giving Mindich any relevant official positions directly," the article says.

In early June 2025, the NABU detained Mindich's relative while he was trying to leave Ukraine. He is accused of embezzlement at "Kharkivoblenergo" tenders worth UAH 664 million.

Earlier, the media reported that the NABU and the SAPO were preparing a suspicion against Mindich.

"The source also linked the president's active opposition to anti-corruption bodies, which began at the beginning of the week and led to protests in the streets, to this: "In general, we think they just acted preventively because they have learned that the NABU was preparing a suspicion against Tymur Mindich," the article says.

UP's sources in business circles said that NABU and the SAPO even managed to document Mindich in an apartment at the same address where the president's birthday celebration took place five years ago. The interlocutors claim that the president himself may be on the recordings.

"However, there is no information from law enforcement agencies about these tapes, so it is not clear whether Mindich's conversations were about corruption," the journalists added.

