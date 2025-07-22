NABU prepares suspicion to co-owner of Mindych’s "Kvartal" - UP

The NABU is preparing a suspicion to the co-owner of Kvartal 95 Studio Timur Mindych. This information was provided to journalists by an "influential interlocutor" in the anti-corruption authorities.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

It is noted that the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who were on the same train with fugitive businessman Hennadiy Boholyubov and whom the SSU suspects of facilitating his departure abroad, is Oleksandr Skomarov, who was involved in the case of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Chernyshov. He is accused by law enforcement of having close relations with MP Fedir Khrystenko, who was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia of working for Russia yesterday.

"In fact, the interlocutors of the UP in the NABU associate the raid against them with the Office's "revenge for the Chernyshev case," the article says.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 12414. The day before, the NABU and the SAPO warned that its adoption would actually destroy the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

