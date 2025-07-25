ENG
News Photo Abolition of NABU and SAPO independence Protests against the NABU and SAPO law
Pensioner with poster reading "Paid student" at protest against Law No. 12414 in Ternopil. PHOTO

In Ternopil, a woman came out to protest against Law 12414 on the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO with a poster "Paid Student".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The woman was responding to the words of the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Bohdan Butkovskyi, that "some 10 paid students came out to the rally" on the evening of 22 July.

Read more: Number of MPs say they made mistake by voting for law on NABU and SAPO

Protest against Law 12414 in Ternopil

