Zelenskyy and Estonian President Karis discuss scaling up cooperation between two countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Estonia Alar Karis.

"I am grateful for the solidarity with Ukraine and our people who today honor the memory of all those who were executed, tortured or died in Russian captivity. Thank you for these important words of support and condolences. We greatly appreciate all the assistance provided by Estonia - military support, the decision to allocate 0.25% of GDP annually for our defense needs, leadership in the IT coalition, training and rehabilitation of our soldiers," the Head of State noted.

The parties discussed how to scale up these areas of cooperation.

They also talked about the anti-corruption infrastructure of our country, which is fully operational.

"Last week, the Verkhovna Rada registered my draft law that guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies. I am grateful for Estonia's support of our country's efforts to fight corruption. I invited Alar Karis to come to Ukraine. This will be a strong gesture of support and attention to Ukrainians," Zelenskyy added.