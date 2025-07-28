Ukraine must preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, - von der Leyen after talks with Zelenskyy
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that Ukraine must maintain the independence of anti-corruption bodies.
She wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine’s rule of law. Ukraine can count on our support to deliver progress on its European path," she stressed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password