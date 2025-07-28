ENG
Ukraine must preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, - von der Leyen after talks with Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that Ukraine must maintain the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

She wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine’s rule of law. Ukraine can count on our support to deliver progress on its European path," she stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy discussed new law on NABU and SAPO with von der Leyen: It is important to adopt it next week

