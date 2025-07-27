Zelenskyy discussed new law on NABU and SAPO with von der Leyen: It is important to adopt it next week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. They discussed Ukraine's European integration, further strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the work of our anti-corruption infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of state in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We talked about a draft law that guarantees the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies. I thanked the European Commission for its expertise. We have the same vision: it is important that the draft law is adopted immediately, next week," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President informed that Ukraine continues to implement the necessary reforms to receive financial assistance under the Ukraine Facility mechanism.

"Today I signed the laws on ARMA reform and factoring. Ursula noted the progress in the implementation of the relevant indicators," the President said.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy also thanked von der Leyen for adopting the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, primarily for lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil.

"Ukraine continues to synchronize European sanctions. All 18 packages are in force in Ukraine," the President emphasized.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy and von der Leyen also discussed what efforts should be made to open the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"We will work on this as quickly as possible," the Head of State added.