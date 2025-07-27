Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian military production: restrictions affect more than 90 companies, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 90 Russian companies that cooperate with Russia's military-industrial complex.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Zelenskyy noted that he had approved new sanctions decisions of the National Security and Defense Council.



"The first is the synchronization of European sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction. Currently, all 18 sanctions packages are fully synchronized and in force in Ukraine. Currently, the 18th sanctions package imposes restrictions, in particular, on entities associated with the Russian shadow tanker fleet. It also applies to 53 individuals and legal entities - Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and from other countries," the statement said.

The President also announced that Ukraine had imposed its own sanctions against companies working for the Russian military-industrial complex.

"The second sanctions decision today is our sanctions against Russian military production. Restrictions have been imposed on more than 90 companies that mine rare earth and rare metals, which are key to the production of electronics, guidance systems, engines and drones," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, work is underway to ensure that our sanctions are synchronized in the jurisdictions of our partners.



"Maximum sanctions pressure is the most effective argument for Russia to end the war. They are feeling the consequences of sanctions, not only at the level of the Russian federal budget, but also in the life of Russian regions and in their economic sectors. Russia's decision to start and then prolong this war is a decision to kill their economic potential. Our joint actions with our partners really ensure this. I thank everyone who helps!" the President summarized.

As reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)".