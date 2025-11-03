Zelenskyy announces new multi-year contracts for Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is developing new military service contracts designed for terms of 1, 2, 3, and 5 years.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing Liga.

"There are positive signals regarding pay raises for servicemen," the head of the state said.

Contracts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Being asked whether the pay raise would also apply to those who sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine now or are already serving, Zelenskyy said the effort aims to retain personnel in the military after a truce or the end of the war.

Read more: Zelenskyy on front: Syrskyi commands Pokrovsk’s defense, Kupiansk is being cleared of enemy

Payments

Regarding pay increases for active servicemen, Zelenskyy noted that the 2026 state budget amounts to 2.8 trillion hryvnias, and the government "would like to allocate as much as possible" to the military.

Details of the new contracts are expected to be announced later.

Read more: "Contract 18–24" program expanded: all combat units of Defense Forces included