Zelenskyy on front: Syrskyi commands Pokrovsk’s defense, Kupiansk is being cleared of enemy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear a briefing on the frontline situation. He said Russian forces are currently concentrating their main efforts on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Pokrovsk

"Pokrovsk — the enemy has had no success in recent days. Some 26–30% of all combat engagements on the frontline are taking place in Pokrovsk. And 50% of all uses of KABs (guided aerial troops) are directed at Pokrovsk. You understand how hard it is for our troops," Zelensky said.

The president added that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi is overseeing the city’s defense and is on the battlefield.

He said there are currently between 260 and 300 Russian troops in Pokrovsk.

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment is operating in the city. The president thanked the 35th and 38th brigades also serving on this axis, as well as the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade and the 32nd and 155th brigades operating there as well.

Kupiansk

According to Zelenskyy, the situation in Kupiansk was discussed at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where, according to him, about 60 occupiers remain.

"Clearance operations are underway. We will clear everything. We know. In principle, the dates are set. This was discussed at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting. We will not share such information for now," the head of state said.

Other sectors unchanged

No change on the Lyman axis. The situation is stabilizing.

No change on the Kramatorsk axis either. Fighting continues in Kostiantynivka, with the situation so far unchanged.

On the Novopavlivka axis, he said there are no changes; the Armed Forces are engaged in fighting against the occupiers in six localities.

The operation in Dobropillia continues

"The Commander-in-Chief said they have cleared another 2–3 km, but Russia understands it has completely lost the initiative there, and we understand it is preparing a countermove. It’s clear — they are massing forces, as indicated by interceptions and all other signs," Zelenskyy said.

